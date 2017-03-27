Orange County real estate market 'insanely hot,' with most home buyers having few options
Homes have been continually appreciating since the housing recovery five years ago, but affordability has eroded at a steady pace, too. Homes have been continually appreciating since the housing recovery five years ago, but affordability has eroded at a steady pace, too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|affordable lovely modern 1 family with 3beds. w...
|Mon
|godfather
|1
|Feds: Trump DC Hotel Not in Violation of Govern...
|Mar 24
|CodeTalker
|1
|New Launch Condo @ Lorong J Telok Kurau, Seren...
|Mar 23
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Chicago had a record year of dog poop complaints
|Mar 22
|Trump is the man
|1
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Mar 22
|ROUNDTREE
|128
|District 2 Spottiswoode Park, Spottiswoode Suites
|Mar 21
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Foreclosures leave painful ripple effect (Oct '07)
|Mar 18
|brenttimmons
|573
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC