Ontario might impose foreign buyer's tax to cool real estate market
The real estate market in the Toronto area is wildly hot right now , pricing hordes of prospective buyers out of the market, so Ontario's Finance Minister Charles Sousa is exploring ways to cool it down. One idea he's considering includes following British Columbia's lead by imposing a foreign buyer's tax, reports the Canadian Press today .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BlogTO.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cutting Edge Real Estate Techniques and Technology
|11 hr
|CarlosCardo
|1
|How to buy a house
|22 hr
|Dale
|2
|Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum...
|Mar 5
|Bldg admirer
|18
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Mar 4
|RichMont Sued
|52
|rental properties
|Mar 3
|BeenThere
|6
|Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd
|Feb 23
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with...
|Feb 22
|jmllr16
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC