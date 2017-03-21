Olympic Medallist named ACT's Top Rea...

Olympic Medallist named ACT's Top Real Estate Agent of the Year

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The RiotACT

Brett Hayman from Peter Blackshaw Woden & Weston Creek has been announced as the best real estate agent of the ACT, according to the 2017 results by Rate My Agent . If you have bought or sold a property recently, then you would have heard about Rate My Agent .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The RiotACT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
District 2 Spottiswoode Park, Spottiswoode Suites 13 hr wendellgutierrez 1
News Foreclosures leave painful ripple effect (Oct '07) Mar 18 brenttimmons 573
How to find a tenant in USA ? Mar 13 SBaer 2
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Mar 13 oat 256
Private Lenders can always help (May '16) Mar 13 SBaer 3
Startup company offers interesting services for... Mar 13 SBaer 2
Trulia and Zillow is it worth it Mar 13 SBaer 2
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,135 • Total comments across all topics: 279,721,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC