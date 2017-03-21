Ohio ex-lawmaker convicted of felony theft seeks new trial
An ex-lawmaker from northern Ohio who was removed from office after being convicted of felony theft in 2015 is making another attempt at getting a new trial. Sandusky real estate agent and auctioneer Steve Kraus was found guilty of taking antiques from a home without the owner's permission and was sentenced to two years of probation.
