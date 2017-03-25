NYC says Trump Tower resident wrongly...

NYC says Trump Tower resident wrongly rented out on Airbnb

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

A woman who owns an apartment at Trump Tower is being fined $1,000 by the city after they say she wrongly rented it out on Airbnb. According to an affidavit and summons, Yelena Yelagina owns apartment 30H at 721 Fifth Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Feds: Trump DC Hotel Not in Violation of Govern... Fri CodeTalker 1
New Launch Condo @ Lorong J Telok Kurau, Seren... Mar 23 wendellgutierrez 1
News Chicago had a record year of dog poop complaints Mar 22 Trump is the man 1
Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10) Mar 22 ROUNDTREE 128
District 2 Spottiswoode Park, Spottiswoode Suites Mar 21 wendellgutierrez 1
News Foreclosures leave painful ripple effect (Oct '07) Mar 18 brenttimmons 573
How to find a tenant in USA ? Mar 13 SBaer 2
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,739 • Total comments across all topics: 279,830,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC