NYC says Trump Tower resident wrongly rented out on Airbnb
A woman who owns an apartment at Trump Tower is being fined $1,000 by the city after they say she wrongly rented it out on Airbnb. According to an affidavit and summons, Yelena Yelagina owns apartment 30H at 721 Fifth Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds: Trump DC Hotel Not in Violation of Govern...
|Fri
|CodeTalker
|1
|New Launch Condo @ Lorong J Telok Kurau, Seren...
|Mar 23
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Chicago had a record year of dog poop complaints
|Mar 22
|Trump is the man
|1
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Mar 22
|ROUNDTREE
|128
|District 2 Spottiswoode Park, Spottiswoode Suites
|Mar 21
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Foreclosures leave painful ripple effect (Oct '07)
|Mar 18
|brenttimmons
|573
|How to find a tenant in USA ?
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC