New Trump hotels face political fights, ethics questions

You might have expected the Trump Organization to tap the brakes on expansion plans given all the criticism over potential conflicts of interest while its owner sits in the Oval Office. The company owned by President Donald Trump is launching a chain of new hotels with plans to open in cities large and small across the country.

