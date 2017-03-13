MSNBC releases two pages of Donald Trump's 2005 tax returns
The White House has said Donald Trump, as head of the Trump Organization, had a responsibility "to pay no more tax than legally required." MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said on Twitter on Tuesday she had obtained Donald Trump's 2005 tax returns, and the White House responded by saying the president had paid $38 million in taxes on more than $150 million in income.
