Millennials on the move: Are real estate agents ready?
The real estate industry cannot stop talking about millennials. Zillow's latest report showing that half of today's homebuyers are under the age of 36 has sparked even more conversation around the topic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum...
|3 hr
|Hostis Publicus
|11
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 25
|Montgomery Loser
|51
|Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd
|Feb 23
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with...
|Feb 22
|jmllr16
|1
|Trulia and Zillow is it worth it
|Feb 21
|Yesitherealtor
|1
|Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11)
|Feb 20
|Local
|15
|Please help trying to buy a 1970 "mobile home"
|Feb 18
|NorrisPA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC