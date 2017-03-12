Mexico OKs Trump trademarks for hotels and tourism industry
"We get nothing." That same day a law firm in Mexico City quietly filed on behalf of his company for trademarks on his name that would authorize the Trump brand, should it choose, to set up shop in a country with which he has sparred over trade, migration and the planned border wall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rental properties
|Sat
|spec
|7
|Cutting Edge Real Estate Techniques and Technology
|Mar 10
|CarlosCardo
|1
|How to buy a house
|Mar 10
|Dale
|2
|Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum...
|Mar 5
|Bldg admirer
|18
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Mar 4
|RichMont Sued
|52
|Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd
|Feb 23
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with...
|Feb 22
|jmllr16
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC