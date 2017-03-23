Metro moves forward with plan to brin...

Metro moves forward with plan to bring more trains in and out of Union Station

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Curbed

Union Station is in the midst of a major overhaul and the changes aren't limited to a redesigned bus plaza and the fancy pedestrian bridge that's currently under construction. On Thursday, the Metro Board of Directors approved a project that will increase the number of Amtrak and Metrolink trains that can pass through the station each day and prepare it for the arrival of high-speed rail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Feds: Trump DC Hotel Not in Violation of Govern... Mar 24 CodeTalker 1
New Launch Condo @ Lorong J Telok Kurau, Seren... Mar 23 wendellgutierrez 1
News Chicago had a record year of dog poop complaints Mar 22 Trump is the man 1
Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10) Mar 22 ROUNDTREE 128
District 2 Spottiswoode Park, Spottiswoode Suites Mar 21 wendellgutierrez 1
News Foreclosures leave painful ripple effect (Oct '07) Mar 18 brenttimmons 573
How to find a tenant in USA ? Mar 13 SBaer 2
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,400 • Total comments across all topics: 279,858,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC