Melbourne real estate agents face new charges over alleged misappropriation
Two former LJ Hooker real estate agents will face more than 300 charges relating to the misappropriation of more than $2 million of client money. Tri Ngo and Truc Nguyen were already facing 188 charges and a court hearing on Monday was told the pair will now face 114 additional charges, mainly relating to The pair controlled six LJ Hooker franchises in Melbourne's eastern suburbs that the parent company shut down in April last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foreclosures leave painful ripple effect (Oct '07)
|Sat
|brenttimmons
|573
|How to find a tenant in USA ?
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Mar 13
|oat
|256
|Private Lenders can always help (May '16)
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|3
|Startup company offers interesting services for...
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
|Trulia and Zillow is it worth it
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
|Cutting Edge Real Estate Techniques and Technology
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC