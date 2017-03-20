Melbourne real estate agents face new charges over alleged misappropriation

Two former LJ Hooker real estate agents will face more than 300 charges relating to the misappropriation of more than $2 million of client money. Tri Ngo and Truc Nguyen were already facing 188 charges and a court hearing on Monday was told the pair will now face 114 additional charges, mainly relating to The pair controlled six LJ Hooker franchises in Melbourne's eastern suburbs that the parent company shut down in April last year.

