MCS turmoil to destroy real estate market?
MCS turmoil to destroy real estate market? Real estate agents say market has been strong despite uncertainty Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2nHRl9e MUNCIE, Ind. - A Ball State University economist predicts that Muncie Community Schools' financial difficulties will speed up student departures and "absolutely destroy" the 2017 real estate market in Muncie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds: Trump DC Hotel Not in Violation of Govern...
|9 hr
|CodeTalker
|1
|New Launch Condo @ Lorong J Telok Kurau, Seren...
|Thu
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Chicago had a record year of dog poop complaints
|Wed
|Trump is the man
|1
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Wed
|ROUNDTREE
|128
|District 2 Spottiswoode Park, Spottiswoode Suites
|Mar 21
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Foreclosures leave painful ripple effect (Oct '07)
|Mar 18
|brenttimmons
|573
|How to find a tenant in USA ?
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC