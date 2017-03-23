MCS turmoil to destroy real estate ma...

MCS turmoil to destroy real estate market?

Read more: The Star Press

MCS turmoil to destroy real estate market? Real estate agents say market has been strong despite uncertainty Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2nHRl9e MUNCIE, Ind. - A Ball State University economist predicts that Muncie Community Schools' financial difficulties will speed up student departures and "absolutely destroy" the 2017 real estate market in Muncie.

