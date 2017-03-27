McLean County chamber, Blo-No Realtors endorse Renner
Renner said he is honored by the endorsements and he sees both organizations recognizing the continued growth in the community. "Bloomington continues to have a strong job and real estate market and low unemployment rates, bucking many regional trends," Renner said.
