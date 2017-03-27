Li family trust to buy Ontario-based Reliance Home Comfort for $2.82 billion
One of Hong Kong's richest families is planning to buy Reliance Home Comfort, an Ontario-based company that services home furnaces and air conditioning systems. Alinda Capital Partners is selling Reliance for C$2.82 billion to a subsidiary of Cheung Kong Property Holdings , which is controlled by the Li family trust.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Real Estate startup company offers worldwide ma...
|Thu
|alexwzm
|1
|Lim Ah Pin Roadway, Jazz Residences
|Thu
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09)
|Thu
|Tim Leydon
|17
|Is Glenarden a victim of this?
|Thu
|PowellAnthony
|1
|Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate...
|Mar 29
|Sbentsen
|1
|affordable lovely modern 1 family with 3beds. w...
|Mar 27
|godfather
|1
|Feds: Trump DC Hotel Not in Violation of Govern...
|Mar 24
|CodeTalker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC