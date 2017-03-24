Lawyers to call for flood victims as ...

Lawyers to call for flood victims as second Queensland floods class action advances

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: The Age

A second class action seeking damages for victims of Queensland 2011 flood has been given the green light by the New South Wales Supreme Court. The new class action could open the door to compensation for businesses and individuals who lost money on property or "yet-to-commence" projects, but who did not suffer any physical damage to their land or buildings during the 2011 Queensland floods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Launch Condo @ Lorong J Telok Kurau, Seren... 19 hr wendellgutierrez 1
News Chicago had a record year of dog poop complaints Wed Trump is the man 1
Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10) Wed ROUNDTREE 128
District 2 Spottiswoode Park, Spottiswoode Suites Mar 21 wendellgutierrez 1
News Foreclosures leave painful ripple effect (Oct '07) Mar 18 brenttimmons 573
How to find a tenant in USA ? Mar 13 SBaer 2
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Mar 13 oat 256
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,996 • Total comments across all topics: 279,776,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC