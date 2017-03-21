James Weichert, Jr. named president o...

James Weichert, Jr. named president of Weichert Realtors

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Advertiser News (North)

Jim Weichert, chairman and CEO of the Weichert Companies, announced that James Weichert, Jr. has been named president of Weichert, Realtors, one of the largest family-owned-and-operated real estate companies in the nation. “I am pleased to see James take the next step in his career and continue in the tradition of our family business,” said Weichert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advertiser News (North).

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How to buy a house Mar 5 nycdonnie 1
News Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum... Mar 5 Bldg admirer 18
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Mar 4 RichMont Sued 52
rental properties Mar 3 BeenThere 6
Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd Feb 23 wendellgutierrez 1
Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with... Feb 22 jmllr16 1
Trulia and Zillow is it worth it Feb 21 Yesitherealtor 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,818 • Total comments across all topics: 279,406,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC