James Weichert, Jr. named president of Weichert Realtors
Jim Weichert, chairman and CEO of the Weichert Companies, announced that James Weichert, Jr. has been named president of Weichert, Realtors, one of the largest family-owned-and-operated real estate companies in the nation. “I am pleased to see James take the next step in his career and continue in the tradition of our family business,” said Weichert.
