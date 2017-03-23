Inland Securities names Vishakanta vice president

Oak Brook-based Inland Securities Corp., the exclusive dealer-manager and placement agent for real estate investment programs sponsored by Inland Real Estate Investment and Inland Private Capital, said Sarita Vishakanta has joined the company as vice president -- broker dealer relations. Prior to joining Inland Securities, Vishakanta served as the head of alternative investment product and relationship management for AXA Advisors, LLC. In this role, she managed sponsor relations and new product launches and conducted due diligence on alternative investment product offerings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.