Inland Securities names Vishakanta vice president
Oak Brook-based Inland Securities Corp., the exclusive dealer-manager and placement agent for real estate investment programs sponsored by Inland Real Estate Investment and Inland Private Capital, said Sarita Vishakanta has joined the company as vice president -- broker dealer relations. Prior to joining Inland Securities, Vishakanta served as the head of alternative investment product and relationship management for AXA Advisors, LLC. In this role, she managed sponsor relations and new product launches and conducted due diligence on alternative investment product offerings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds: Trump DC Hotel Not in Violation of Govern...
|16 hr
|CodeTalker
|1
|New Launch Condo @ Lorong J Telok Kurau, Seren...
|Thu
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Chicago had a record year of dog poop complaints
|Wed
|Trump is the man
|1
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Mar 22
|ROUNDTREE
|128
|District 2 Spottiswoode Park, Spottiswoode Suites
|Mar 21
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Foreclosures leave painful ripple effect (Oct '07)
|Mar 18
|brenttimmons
|573
|How to find a tenant in USA ?
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC