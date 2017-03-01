Indonesians shocked by Trump, but sti...

Indonesians shocked by Trump, but still admire US values

Indonesians are by turns shocked and bemused by Donald Trump's volatile presidency, but many in the world's most populous Muslim nation say his personality and actions - including his controversial travel ban - haven't changed their positive view of the United States. There is a reservoir of goodwill in Indonesia toward the U.S., which Indonesians often see as a beacon for values they hope will flourish in their own country.

