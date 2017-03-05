Indonesia mining policy shift sparks fresh turmoil
By Agence France-Presse A controversial U-turn on mineral exports has sparked turmoil in Indonesia's key mining sector, providing a fresh headache for firms struggling to work in Southeast Asia's biggest economy. A truck carrying material next to piles of bauxite materials at a bauxite mining belonging to Harita group in Kendawangan, Borneo.(Credits: AFP photo Despite sitting atop some of the world's most abundant natural resources, successive governments have failed to take advantage of its vast riches, with critics blaming badly thought-out and nationalistic policies that make the country an uncertain place to invest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|3 hr
|RichMont Sued
|52
|Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum...
|23 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|17
|rental properties
|Fri
|BeenThere
|6
|Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd
|Feb 23
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with...
|Feb 22
|jmllr16
|1
|Trulia and Zillow is it worth it
|Feb 21
|Yesitherealtor
|1
|Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11)
|Feb 20
|Local
|15
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC