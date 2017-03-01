Icahn's (Potential) Move Into Biotech

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn's Icahn Enterprises LP announced last Wednesday the hiring of pharma academician Richard Mulligan as a portfolio manager. The announcement has set tongues wagging about Carl Icahn's renewed interest in the pharma/biotech sector.

