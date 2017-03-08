How to use the new California School Dashboard to compare school test scores
Sixth grade instructor Kathy Erickson, left, assists student Javier Villafana, 11, during class on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Mary B. Lewis Elementary School in Bloomington , Ca. The Academic Performance Index was a score between 200 and 1,000, with schools aiming to get an 800 or better.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cutting Edge Real Estate Techniques and Technology
|20 hr
|CarlosCardo
|1
|How to buy a house
|Fri
|Dale
|2
|Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum...
|Mar 5
|Bldg admirer
|18
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Mar 4
|RichMont Sued
|52
|rental properties
|Mar 3
|BeenThere
|6
|Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd
|Feb 23
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with...
|Feb 22
|jmllr16
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC