How to thrive as a rookie real estate agent in a big city or a backwater
Rory Hertzberg, of Coldwell Banker Residential Bradley Illinois, has been named Rookie of the Year in North America for total units sold. Davis's tip for new agents is to stay true to yourself when looking at the shiny new objects offered in the first few weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman News.
