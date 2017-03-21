How Social Security got kick started ...

How Social Security got kick started by a Midway City real estate agent in the 1930s

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Fountain Valley View

Brainiac spends most of our time writing about Garden Grove and Westminster, which is natural, of course, because those cities are the two biggest in our portfolio in comparison to Stanton and Midway City, the other two about which we've written in the past. But a fascinating and mostly lost piece of history with a Midway City connection fell into our lap this week and we wanted to share it with you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fountain Valley View.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How to buy a house Sun nycdonnie 1
News Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum... Mar 5 Bldg admirer 18
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Mar 4 RichMont Sued 52
rental properties Mar 3 BeenThere 6
Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd Feb 23 wendellgutierrez 1
Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with... Feb 22 jmllr16 1
Trulia and Zillow is it worth it Feb 21 Yesitherealtor 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,304 • Total comments across all topics: 279,393,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC