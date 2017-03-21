How Social Security got kick started by a Midway City real estate agent in the 1930s
Brainiac spends most of our time writing about Garden Grove and Westminster, which is natural, of course, because those cities are the two biggest in our portfolio in comparison to Stanton and Midway City, the other two about which we've written in the past. But a fascinating and mostly lost piece of history with a Midway City connection fell into our lap this week and we wanted to share it with you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fountain Valley View.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to buy a house
|Sun
|nycdonnie
|1
|Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum...
|Mar 5
|Bldg admirer
|18
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Mar 4
|RichMont Sued
|52
|rental properties
|Mar 3
|BeenThere
|6
|Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd
|Feb 23
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with...
|Feb 22
|jmllr16
|1
|Trulia and Zillow is it worth it
|Feb 21
|Yesitherealtor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC