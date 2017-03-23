How does virtual reality affect the real estate industry?
In this week's video, Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates geeks out over the uses of virtual reality in real estate right now. If you have a massive property , there will naturally be international buyers interested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Launch Condo @ Lorong J Telok Kurau, Seren...
|7 hr
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Chicago had a record year of dog poop complaints
|21 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Wed
|ROUNDTREE
|128
|District 2 Spottiswoode Park, Spottiswoode Suites
|Tue
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Foreclosures leave painful ripple effect (Oct '07)
|Mar 18
|brenttimmons
|573
|How to find a tenant in USA ?
|Mar 13
|SBaer
|2
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Mar 13
|oat
|256
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC