Hot Toronto real estate market helps push home sales up last month, CREA says

The hot real estate market in Toronto and the surrounding areas helped push home sales up last month to their highest mark in nearly a year. The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales though its MLS system hit their highest level since last April, gaining 5.2 per cent in February compared to January.

