Here's where NYC's real estate player...

Here's where NYC's real estate players ranked on Forbes' billionaires list

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Forbes released its 2017 World's Billionaires list this week. The city's highest ranked real estate player is Blackstone Group's CEO Stephen Schwarzman , whose net worth of $11.7 billion puts him in 112th spot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10) 6 hr ROUNDTREE 128
District 2 Spottiswoode Park, Spottiswoode Suites Tue wendellgutierrez 1
News Foreclosures leave painful ripple effect (Oct '07) Mar 18 brenttimmons 573
How to find a tenant in USA ? Mar 13 SBaer 2
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Mar 13 oat 256
Private Lenders can always help (May '16) Mar 13 SBaer 3
Startup company offers interesting services for... Mar 13 SBaer 2
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,276 • Total comments across all topics: 279,734,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC