Heinz adopts campaign from a oeMad Mena
Kraft Heinz has adopted a campaign for their signature ketchup, created by fictional adman Don Draper from the AMC series Mad Men . Ad Age reports that the company will run a campaign for Heinz Ketchup that features nearly identical recreations of ads Mr. Draper, played by Jon Hamm, pitched during a 2013 episode of the AMC series.
