Government initiatives fuel trend in ...

Government initiatives fuel trend in Jordan's real estate market

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Prospective buyers in Jordan are taking a cautious approach to investing by seeking out smaller units offering the best value for money, according to the latest report from leading real estate consultancy Asteco. To motivate buyers, both the government and developers have put several incentives in place to alleviate the oversupply the market witnessed in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How to buy a house Sun nycdonnie 1
News Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum... Sun Bldg admirer 18
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Sat RichMont Sued 52
rental properties Mar 3 BeenThere 6
Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd Feb 23 wendellgutierrez 1
Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with... Feb 22 jmllr16 1
Trulia and Zillow is it worth it Feb 21 Yesitherealtor 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,264 • Total comments across all topics: 279,374,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC