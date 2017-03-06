Government initiatives fuel trend in Jordan's real estate market
Prospective buyers in Jordan are taking a cautious approach to investing by seeking out smaller units offering the best value for money, according to the latest report from leading real estate consultancy Asteco. To motivate buyers, both the government and developers have put several incentives in place to alleviate the oversupply the market witnessed in 2016.
