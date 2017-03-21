GLVAR and CALV Offer Commercial Real ...

GLVAR and CALV Offer Commercial Real Estate Education Day, Starting April 11

Starting April 11 and continuing once every quarter throughout the year, the Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS and its Commercial Alliance Las Vegas will be presenting a "Commercial Real Estate Education Day" at the GLVAR building at 1750 E. Sahara Ave. According to 2017 CALV President Jennifer Ott, a Certified Commercial Investment Member ... (more)

Chicago, IL

