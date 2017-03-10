Gathering Place Construction Having Positive Impact On Real Estate Market
Gathering Place Construction Having Positive Impact On Real Esta - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Realtors and developers are seeing an increase in activity from Cherry Street, all the way to 47th Street in the Brookside area. Realtors and developers are seeing an increase in activity from Cherry Street, all the way to 47th Street in the Brookside area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to find a tenant in USA ?
|21 hr
|SBaer
|2
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|21 hr
|oat
|256
|Private Lenders can always help (May '16)
|21 hr
|SBaer
|3
|Startup company offers interesting services for...
|21 hr
|SBaer
|2
|Trulia and Zillow is it worth it
|21 hr
|SBaer
|2
|Cutting Edge Real Estate Techniques and Technology
|22 hr
|SBaer
|2
|How to buy a house
|22 hr
|SBaer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC