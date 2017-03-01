For Donald Trump Jr., lingering quest...

For Donald Trump Jr., lingering questions about meeting with pro-Russia group

14 hrs ago

Three weeks before Election Day, Donald Trump Jr. left the campaign trail and the country to speak at a private dinner in Paris organized by an obscure pro-Russia group that promotes Kremlin foreign policy initiatives and has since nominated Russian President Vladimir Putin for the Nobel Peace Prize. A key organizer of the event later told reporters she flew to Moscow to brief a senior Russian official about the session.

