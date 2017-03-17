Fed interest rate hikes to affect rea...

Fed interest rate hikes to affect real estate market

With the Federal Reserve's hike in interest rates earlier this week, the average person may not feel much of a difference in their pockets, but it may make a difference in what people decide to do with real estate. "When a broker can send out a mailer to people in Pacifica showcasing some of the houses that sold over the asking price by 11 percent-13 percent-some of them-then you know it's a seller's market.

