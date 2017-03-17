Fed interest rate hikes to affect real estate market

With the Federal Reserve's hike in interest rates earlier this week, the average person may not feel much of a difference in their pockets, but it may make a difference in what people decide to do with real estate. "When a broker can send out a mailer to people in Pacifica showcasing some of the houses that sold over the asking price by 11 percent-13 percent-some of them-then you know it's a seller's market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.