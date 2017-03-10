February real estate market "unusuall...

February real estate market "unusually active"

February brought a flurry of residential real estate activity in the Fredericksburg region, according to an analysis of market data by the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors. Total sold dollar volume in February increased more than 32 percent compared to the same month last year, jumping from about $71 million to $94 million.

