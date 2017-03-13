Fairfield County RE entity merges wit...

Fairfield County RE entity merges with Connecticut counterpart

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Realtors tour a Danbury, Conn. home in 2015. In March 2017, the Greater Fairfield County CMLS merged with its statewide counterpart the Connecticut Multiple Listing Service, with the entities managing listing databases and overseeing continuing education among other functions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to find a tenant in USA ? Mar 13 SBaer 2
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Mar 13 oat 256
Private Lenders can always help (May '16) Mar 13 SBaer 3
Startup company offers interesting services for... Mar 13 SBaer 2
Trulia and Zillow is it worth it Mar 13 SBaer 2
Cutting Edge Real Estate Techniques and Technology Mar 13 SBaer 2
News How to buy a house Mar 13 SBaer 3
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,631 • Total comments across all topics: 279,580,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC