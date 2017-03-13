Extraordinary Trends of the 2016 Seward Real Estate Market ~What to Expect in 2017
According to Alaska Multiple Listing Serve , last year was the busiest year that the Seward real estate market has seen for residential and vacant land sales over the past decade. With demand outstripping inventory, Seward experienced a "seller's market" in 2016.
