Ethics Watchdogs Want U.S. Attorney To Investigate Trump's Business Interests
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, shown here at a December news conference, is being urged to look into whether President Trump's businesses violate the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution. With Congress showing no signs of taking action, a group of ethics watchdogs is turning to U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara to look into whether President Trump's many business interests violate the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to buy a house
|Mar 5
|nycdonnie
|1
|Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum...
|Mar 5
|Bldg admirer
|18
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Mar 4
|RichMont Sued
|52
|rental properties
|Mar 3
|BeenThere
|6
|Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd
|Feb 23
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with...
|Feb 22
|jmllr16
|1
|Trulia and Zillow is it worth it
|Feb 21
|Yesitherealtor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC