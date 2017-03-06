Do some business models make bad real...

Do some business models make bad real estate agents?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Inman Real Estate News

That lead to a conversation about how low the bar is in the industry , and the usual complaints and aghast responses from some very skilled and professional people. Where was the supervision that could have helped that agent do a better job for someone in the industry that could certainly have been a wonderful source of future business? It strikes me that the competition for agents created by different business models has led real estate agents to assume that they know everything, well before they know anything.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman Real Estate News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How to buy a house Sun nycdonnie 1
News Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum... Sun Bldg admirer 18
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Sat RichMont Sued 52
rental properties Mar 3 BeenThere 6
Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd Feb 23 wendellgutierrez 1
Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with... Feb 22 jmllr16 1
Trulia and Zillow is it worth it Feb 21 Yesitherealtor 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,244 • Total comments across all topics: 279,367,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC