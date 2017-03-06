Do some business models make bad real estate agents?
That lead to a conversation about how low the bar is in the industry , and the usual complaints and aghast responses from some very skilled and professional people. Where was the supervision that could have helped that agent do a better job for someone in the industry that could certainly have been a wonderful source of future business? It strikes me that the competition for agents created by different business models has led real estate agents to assume that they know everything, well before they know anything.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman Real Estate News.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to buy a house
|Sun
|nycdonnie
|1
|Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum...
|Sun
|Bldg admirer
|18
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Sat
|RichMont Sued
|52
|rental properties
|Mar 3
|BeenThere
|6
|Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd
|Feb 23
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with...
|Feb 22
|jmllr16
|1
|Trulia and Zillow is it worth it
|Feb 21
|Yesitherealtor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC