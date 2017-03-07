Data sheds light on Chinese interest in GTA real estate
Most Chinese searches are motivated by a desire to live in the area or use the property as a base for accessing Canadian schools, according to a new Sotheby's report. Real estate inquiries from mainland China rose substantially in the Toronto area after Vancouver launched its foreign buyers tax in August.
