Copper MMI Contains Gains In February
Copper prices remained supported in February, trading in the ballpark of $6,000 per metric ton as a return to production at two top mines - which are combined responsible for some 8% of global output - looks increasingly doubtful in the near term. A strike at the Escondida in Chile, the world's largest copper mine, appeared far from ending during February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to buy a house
|13 hr
|nycdonnie
|1
|Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum...
|Sun
|Bldg admirer
|18
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Sat
|RichMont Sued
|52
|rental properties
|Mar 3
|BeenThere
|6
|Stevens Suites by El Developement Pte Ltd
|Feb 23
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Recently Renovated Property in Berlin Boro with...
|Feb 22
|jmllr16
|1
|Trulia and Zillow is it worth it
|Feb 21
|Yesitherealtor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC