Contracts to buy US homes hit highest level since April
" More Americans signed contracts to buy homes last month as warm weather and rising confidence appeared to encourage consumers to look for houses. The National Association of Realtors says its pending home sales index climbed 5.5 percent in February to 112.3, its highest point since April and second-highest since 2006.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lim Ah Pin Roadway, Jazz Residences
|57 min
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09)
|1 hr
|Tim Leydon
|17
|Is Glenarden a victim of this?
|1 hr
|PowellAnthony
|1
|Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate...
|23 hr
|Sbentsen
|1
|affordable lovely modern 1 family with 3beds. w...
|Mar 27
|godfather
|1
|Feds: Trump DC Hotel Not in Violation of Govern...
|Mar 24
|CodeTalker
|1
|New Launch Condo @ Lorong J Telok Kurau, Seren...
|Mar 23
|wendellgutierrez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC