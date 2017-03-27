Contracts to buy US homes hit highest...

Contracts to buy US homes hit highest level since April

Yesterday

" More Americans signed contracts to buy homes last month as warm weather and rising confidence appeared to encourage consumers to look for houses. The National Association of Realtors says its pending home sales index climbed 5.5 percent in February to 112.3, its highest point since April and second-highest since 2006.

