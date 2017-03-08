China's Trademarks for Trump Create Conflict, Democrats Say

China's preliminary approval of dozens of new trademarks for businesses and products owned by President Trump and his family raises fresh questions about potential conflicts of interest with foreign governments, Senate Democrats say. Senators Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, Ben Cardin of Maryland, and Dianne Feinstein of California said Wednesday the trademarks are the clearest example of how the Trump Organization can benefit from actions of foreign governments.

