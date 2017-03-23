Charleston-area commercial real estate leases

Richard Morse of Palmetto Commercial Properties represented the landlord in leasing 2,088 square feet of office space at 132 East Bay St. to e4 Consulting LLC . Alex Dillon and Edward Robinson of Beach Commercial represented Rogers Townsend & Thomas PC in leasing 2,775 square feet of office space at 177 Meeting St. The landlord was represented by Charles Carmody of CBRE Inc .

