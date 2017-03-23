Charleston-area commercial real estat...

Charleston-area commercial real estate leases

Read more: Post and Courier

Richard Morse of Palmetto Commercial Properties represented the landlord in leasing 2,088 square feet of office space at 132 East Bay St. to e4 Consulting LLC . Alex Dillon and Edward Robinson of Beach Commercial represented Rogers Townsend & Thomas PC in leasing 2,775 square feet of office space at 177 Meeting St. The landlord was represented by Charles Carmody of CBRE Inc .

