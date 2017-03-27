CEO Rick Davidson moves aside at Century 21 Real Estate

Rick Davidson will move aside as CEO and president of Century 21 Real Estate , a Realogy Franchise Group brand, after holding the position for seven years, effective April 21. C21 COO Greg Sexton will handle day-to-day operations in the interim. "We are moving expediently, yet deliberately, to conduct a thorough search and evaluate candidates for the CEO position," said John Peyton, president and COO of Realogy Franchise Group, in a statement.

