CEO Rick Davidson moves aside at Cent...

CEO Rick Davidson moves aside at Century 21 Real Estate

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Inman

Rick Davidson will move aside as CEO and president of Century 21 Real Estate , a Realogy Franchise Group brand, after holding the position for seven years, effective April 21. C21 COO Greg Sexton will handle day-to-day operations in the interim. "We are moving expediently, yet deliberately, to conduct a thorough search and evaluate candidates for the CEO position," said John Peyton, president and COO of Realogy Franchise Group, in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
affordable lovely modern 1 family with 3beds. w... 13 hr godfather 1
News Feds: Trump DC Hotel Not in Violation of Govern... Mar 24 CodeTalker 1
New Launch Condo @ Lorong J Telok Kurau, Seren... Mar 23 wendellgutierrez 1
News Chicago had a record year of dog poop complaints Mar 22 Trump is the man 1
Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10) Mar 22 ROUNDTREE 128
District 2 Spottiswoode Park, Spottiswoode Suites Mar 21 wendellgutierrez 1
News Foreclosures leave painful ripple effect (Oct '07) Mar 18 brenttimmons 573
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,054 • Total comments across all topics: 279,871,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC