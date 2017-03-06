CBRE cautiously optimistic about Calgary real estate market
CB Richard Ellis is cautiously optimistic about its forecast for Calgary's real estate market in its 2017 national outlook , released on Monday. The commercial real estate firm is predicting Calgary's real estate cycle has bottomed out and expects to see a greater number of large pension funds and corporations looking to buy in Alberta.
