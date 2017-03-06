CBRE cautiously optimistic about Calg...

CBRE cautiously optimistic about Calgary real estate market

CB Richard Ellis is cautiously optimistic about its forecast for Calgary's real estate market in its 2017 national outlook , released on Monday. The commercial real estate firm is predicting Calgary's real estate cycle has bottomed out and expects to see a greater number of large pension funds and corporations looking to buy in Alberta.

