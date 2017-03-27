Casino mogul Phil Ruffin among Trump's closest friends
Billionaire Las Vegas casino owner Ruffin has never been to the W... . FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump listens as Treasure Island Casino owner Phil Ruffin, right, speaks at a event in support of veterans at Drake University in De... WASHINGTON - Billionaire Las Vegas casino owner Phil Ruffin has never been to the White House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Real Estate startup company offers worldwide ma...
|5 hr
|alexwzm
|1
|Lim Ah Pin Roadway, Jazz Residences
|10 hr
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09)
|10 hr
|Tim Leydon
|17
|Is Glenarden a victim of this?
|11 hr
|PowellAnthony
|1
|Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate...
|Wed
|Sbentsen
|1
|affordable lovely modern 1 family with 3beds. w...
|Mar 27
|godfather
|1
|Feds: Trump DC Hotel Not in Violation of Govern...
|Mar 24
|CodeTalker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC