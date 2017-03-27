Canadian court approves bid for Trump tower in Toronto
A Canadian judge on Thursday approved the sale of the Donald Trump-branded Toronto hotel and condo tower to its main debt holder after no other bids were submitted for the troubled building. Justice Glenn Hainey of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved the $298 million Canadian "stalking horse" bid from San Diego investment firm JCF Capital ULC.
