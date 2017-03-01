Buying a condo may be cheaper, but it...

Buying a condo may be cheaper, but it comes with own set of costs

Buying a condominium may be an affordable way for many first-time homebuyers in Canada's big cities to enter the real estate market. Purchasing a condo should start with finding a realtor who specializes in the neighbourhoods you're interested in and knows the buildings, says Vancouver realtor Mike Stewart.

