Business | RI Real Estate Market Prices Up, Inventory and Sales Are Down in Feb, 2017

February sales data released by the Rhode Island Association of Realtors shows a sharp drop in the number sales heading into the spring market. The data also showed a lack of inventory and an increase in median sales price.

