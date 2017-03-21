Business council says B.C.'s economy ...

Business council says B.C.'s economy will lose momentum for 2017-18

The council's annual economic review and outlook says the real estate market, consumer spending and exports are slowing, leading to the loss of momentum. The report forecasts gross domestic product, or the value of goods and services provided, will slow to an average pace of 2.2 per cent for this year, with a similar performance expected for 2018.

