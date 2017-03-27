Building the foundation of a house-buying budget requires resisting temptation
Whether it's the sizzling real estate market or the desire for something just a little bit nicer, the temptation to stretch your homebuying budget may be tough to resist. But there are numerous factors to take into account before making the biggest purchase of your life, even if you've qualified with your lender for more.
